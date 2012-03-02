Oil Tax Debate; Anchorage Port; Sarah Palin's Emails

This week on Alaska Edition, host Michael Carey is joined in the studio by Paul Jenkins of the Anchorage Daily Planet, Rebecca Braun of the Alaska Budget Report and Steve MacDonald of the KTUU-TV. The stories up for discussion this week are: Legislature's oil tax debate; funding for the Port of Anchorage; Anchorage mayor's race; the state budget process; Sarah Palin's emails; state education budget; and lobbying in Juneau.

HOST: Michael Carey

GUESTS:



KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, March 2 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 3 at 6:00 p.m.

KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March3 at 5:00 p.m.

