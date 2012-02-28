Conservation Achievement Awards Nominations Open

Alaska Conservation Foundation (ACF) is currently inviting nominations for the 2012 Conservation Achievement Awards. ACF’s awards program offers a special opportunity to recognize those individuals and organizations making an outstanding contribution to protect Alaska's magnificent environment.

Each year through its Conservation Achievement Awards program, ACF selects and honors individuals and organizations in a range of categories, including: · Lifetime Achievement Award · Olaus Murie Award for Outstanding Professional Contributions · Celia Hunter Award for Outstanding Volunteer Contributions · Jerry S. Dixon Award for Excellence in Environmental Education · Lowell Thomas, Jr. Award for Outstanding Achievements by a Conservation Organization · Denny Wilcher Award for Young Environmental Activists · Daniel Housberg Wilderness Image Award for Excellence in Still Photography, Film or Video; and · Award for Outstanding Achievements by an Alaska Native Organization or Individual.

Nominations are due to ACF by April 9th, and can be made by downloading the nomination packet available on the ACF website: www.alaskaconservation.org. Nominees from Alaska and out-of-state will be considered. Winners will be selected based on the nominee’s contribution to preserving Alaska’s natural environment and the ways of life it sustains.

ACF will celebrate and recognize this year’s winners at a ceremony in Anchorage on September 13, 2012. More information about ACF and the Conservation Achievement Awards can be found at alaskaconservation.org or by calling 907-276-1917.

