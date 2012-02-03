"The Occupy Movement: What is it?" Community Dialogue Returns

The Occupy Movement: What is it? - A Community Dialogue

Let's Talk Anchorage is pleased to offer an opportunity for community dialogue around the topic of "The Occupy Movement: What is it?".

The dialogue will take place at the Mt. View Community Library on Saturday, February 11 from 1 - 4 PM. If you are concerned, curious, or committed, this is your opportunity to engage in respectful, facilitated conversations with fellow citizens.

The Mountain View Neighborhood Library is located at:

120 Bragaw Street

Anchorage, Ak 99508

907-343-2818

www.anchoragelibrary.org

Let's Talk Anchorage is a joint program of the Anchorage Public Libraries, Alaska Common Ground, and theUAF Cooperative Extension Service. The vision is a community of citizens who gather easily and often for public dialogue or deliberation on timely topics. LTA can help plan, publicize, and facilitate public gatherings that are welcoming, stimulating, and satisfying.