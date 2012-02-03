Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
"The Occupy Movement: What is it?" Community Dialogue Returns

Alaska Public Media | By Town Square 49
Published February 3, 2012 at 11:27 AM AKST

The Occupy Movement: What is it? - A Community Dialogue

Let's Talk Anchorage is pleased to offer an opportunity for community dialogue around the topic of "The Occupy Movement: What is it?".

The dialogue will take place at the Mt. View Community Library on Saturday, February 11 from 1 - 4 PM. If you are concerned, curious, or committed, this is your opportunity to engage in respectful, facilitated conversations with fellow citizens.

Click to download event flier.

The Mountain View Neighborhood Library is located at:

120 Bragaw Street
Anchorage, Ak 99508
907-343-2818
www.anchoragelibrary.org

Let's Talk Anchorage is a joint program of the Anchorage Public Libraries, Alaska Common Ground, and theUAF Cooperative Extension Service. The vision is a community of citizens who gather easily and often for public dialogue or deliberation on timely topics. LTA can help plan, publicize, and facilitate public gatherings that are welcoming, stimulating, and satisfying.

Please contact if you will be attending: Bill Hall 907-786-6345 awhall@alaska.edu
