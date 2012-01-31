Green Jobs, Building a Better Alaska

"Green Jobs" has been a common buzzword in national political dialogue and is no stranger to Alaska, where over $350 million in state funding and federal stimulus dollars funded our Weatherization and Home Energy Rebate programs.

The akGreenJobs.com website offers those curious about green jobs an overview of what the opportunities are in Alaska for jobs and training programs in sectors like weatherization, energy efficient construction, and renewable energy. The site connects to state resources like the Training Program Clearinghouse (which even has a "green" search filter!), and features a variety of job training programs across the Alaska.

"We started this Green Jobs project because youth in AYEA were concerned about finding meaningful work after high school,"says Program Manager of Alaska Youth for Environmental Action (AYEA), Megan McBride. "Teens in AYEA have always focused on environmental issues that impact people. Having healthy local sustainable economies and job markets is part of having a healthy environment. We want to encourage young people to find meaningful work that will support them financially, and will contribute to building a better world."

"Let's Build a Better World" is the slogan of the green jobs youth outreach project led by Alaska Youth for Environmental Action (a program of National Wildlife Federation), Alaska Apprenticeship Training Coordinators Association and Alaska Works Partnership. Their goal is to reach out to more young people and connect them with the many job training opportunities in the state. A slew of fun, youthful outreach materials are hitting job fairs this winter.

"Teens who are interested in environmental issues and want a job that improves their community, they don't necessarily know about all the construction trades jobs that are out there, and they might not realize how much these jobs can make a difference. Likewise, teens who might be interested in trades jobs might not understand the bigger picture of energy savings and impact on climate change. We hope this project will bridge those gaps," Megan McBride explains.

Coming soon will be profiles of young Alaskans who have green jobs or are in training programs and the stories behind how they got there. Check it out www.akGreenJobs.com

Alaska Youth for Environmental Action staff can be reached at staff@ayea.org.