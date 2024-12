Lucy Brown, Agnes Baptiste, and Rosa Luhrs talk to 7th grade Yup'ik students about making kuspuks. Special thanks to Katie Tunuchuk (Yup'ik teacher), Roy Mitchell (adviser), and Paul Rankin and Robin Izora of Living Cultural Storybases.

From ASD Title VII Indian Education (Showing 20 of 152 items)

Ms. Brown shows a kuspuk she made for her daughter's wedding.

Generated by Facebook Photo Fetcher