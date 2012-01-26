For a pragmatic discussion of energy security in the United States, the Alaska World Affairs Council is pleased to announce the fourth program of the Northrim Bank Oil and Gas Series.

Energy analyst Kevin Book specializes in answering the questions “What happens next?” and “What will it mean?” on issues from oil and gas to climate and emissions policies. On February 3, he will present, “The Last, Best Chance for North American Energy Security.”

Kevin Book is the Managing Director at ClearView Energy Partners, LLC, an organization which uses policy analysis and economic forecasting to define the possible outcomes of how energy policies might impact all of the United States and world. Before co-founding ClearView Energy Partners, Book was Senior Vice President of Energy Policy, Oil and Alternative Energy Research at FBR Capital Markets Corporation.

Mr. Book will be introduced by US Senator Mark Begich. Senator Begich will report on the outlook for Alaska oil and gas development in Federal lands and waters.

The program begins at noon at the Dena’ina Center’s Tikahtnu Ballroom B. Doors open at 11:30. Lunch is $35 for non-members and $30 for members; coffee and dessert are $15. Students are always admitted for free.

To RSVP for the program or learn about becoming an AKWorld member please contact info@alaskaworldaffairs.org or call us at 276-8038.