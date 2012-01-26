Indigenous World Film Festival
The Alaska Native Heritage Center unveils Indigenous films from Alaska, and around the globe, at the Eighth Annual Indigenous World Film Festival.
February 3 – Film Makers Reception 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM February 4 – 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM
Various filmmakers and producers will be present throughout the event to introduce their films and answer audience questions. Admission is free!
Schedule online www.alaskanative.net
Film Schedule
Friday
7:15 The Storm (Guest Steven Paul Judd) - Short, US/OK
Neil Discovers the Moon (guest Steven Paul Judd) - Short, US/OK
7:25 Trailer- Shouting Secrets - Trailer
7:30 Amaqqut Nunaat (The Country of Wolves) - Short, CA
7:45 Day Trip - Doc Feature, NZ
8:00 The Story of Refuge Rock - Short, US/AK
8:15 Jim Thorpe, The World's Greatest Athlete - Doc Feature,US
9:20 Bran Nue Day - Feature, AU
Saturday
10:30 Queen of the Quest - Short, CA
11:10 Smokin' Fish - Doc/Feature , US/AK
12:40 The Daughter of a Northern Shaman - Russia
1:45 The Thick Dark Fog - US/SD
2:45 Healing Duck - US/WA
3:00 Clam TV - US/WA
3:15 The Dome of Heaven - Feature, US
5:00 A Good Day to Die - Feature, US
6:30 Intermission
7:00 The Six Dollar Fifty Man - Short, NZ
7:15 Search for the World's Best Indian Taco - Short, US/OK
(Guest Steven Paul Judd)
7:40 Little Dear Ones - Short
7:50 Shouting Secrets (Guest Korinna Sehringer) - Feature, US
9:15 Inuk (Pamyua to perform - Feature, USA/Greenland