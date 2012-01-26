The Alaska Native Heritage Center unveils Indigenous films from Alaska, and around the globe, at the Eighth Annual Indigenous World Film Festival.

February 3 – Film Makers Reception 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM February 4 – 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Various filmmakers and producers will be present throughout the event to introduce their films and answer audience questions. Admission is free!



Schedule online www.alaskanative.net



Film Schedule

Friday

7:15 The Storm (Guest Steven Paul Judd) - Short, US/OK

Neil Discovers the Moon (guest Steven Paul Judd) - Short, US/OK

7:25 Trailer- Shouting Secrets - Trailer

7:30 Amaqqut Nunaat (The Country of Wolves) - Short, CA

7:45 Day Trip - Doc Feature, NZ

8:00 The Story of Refuge Rock - Short, US/AK

8:15 Jim Thorpe, The World's Greatest Athlete - Doc Feature,US

9:20 Bran Nue Day - Feature, AU

Saturday

10:30 Queen of the Quest - Short, CA

11:10 Smokin' Fish - Doc/Feature , US/AK

12:40 The Daughter of a Northern Shaman - Russia

1:45 The Thick Dark Fog - US/SD

2:45 Healing Duck - US/WA

3:00 Clam TV - US/WA

3:15 The Dome of Heaven - Feature, US

5:00 A Good Day to Die - Feature, US

6:30 Intermission

7:00 The Six Dollar Fifty Man - Short, NZ

7:15 Search for the World's Best Indian Taco - Short, US/OK

(Guest Steven Paul Judd)

7:40 Little Dear Ones - Short

7:50 Shouting Secrets (Guest Korinna Sehringer) - Feature, US

9:15 Inuk (Pamyua to perform - Feature, USA/Greenland

