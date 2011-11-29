Conversations that Matter: Teen Suicide Audience Commentary

Suicide is difficult to talk about. But often, the conversations most worth having are the hardest to tackle. With Conversations that Matter: Teen Suicide in Alaska, we hope to take a step towards an open, statewide dialog on this important issue.

Following the live studio recording of the program, there was an opportunity for audience commentary and questions. Each video is a segment of that conversation.

Carol Waters

Karen King

Laura Avellaneda-Cruz

Barbara Franks

Dr. Ruth Dukoff

Diane Payne

Jayne Wenger

Carol Waters

