Aging in Alaska: Alaska Commission on Aging

The Alaska Commission on Aging (ACoA) advocates for state policy, public and private partnerships, state/federal projects and citizen involvement that assists each of us to age successfully in our homes, in our communities or as near as possible to our communities and families.

The ACoA collaborates with the Division of Senior and Disabilities Services, the Department, provider agencies and the public to develop the Alaska's State Plan for Services and the Intra-state funding formula to allocate pass-thru grant funds received from the U.S. Administration on Aging. The ACoA also collaborates with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority for project and program development, and makes funding recommendations as required by Alaska Statutes.

Aging in Alaska Host:

Lisa Wawrzonek, Director of education at Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska

Guests:

Denise Daniello, Executive Director, Alaska Commission on Aging

Sharon Howerton-Clark, Chairperson, Alaska Commission on Aging

Links:

Alaska Commission on Aging

www.hss.state.ak.us/acoa/

Aging in Alaska Podcasts

www.alzalaska.org/podcast/shows.html

Aging in Alaska - Alaska Commission on Aging