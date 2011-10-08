Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Soul to Soul: October 8, 2011

Alaska Public Media
Published October 8, 2011 at 6:30 PM AKDT

Here’s the music playlist from the October 8, 2011 edition of Soul to Soul with Marvel and Sherry Johnson. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:


  • Song Title

  • Artist Name

  • Duration

Lets Get It On
Marvin Gaye
5:09

6:00am
Rahsaan Patterson
3:29

Love Calls
Kem
3:45

Do You
Ne-Yo
3:42

Walls
Charyse
3:29

Miss Your Plane
Keke Wyatt
3:47

Changes
Cecile
3:22

She Writes
Scorpio Blue
6:09

Sundress
The Phat Cats
4:35

The Night I Fell In Love
Najee
4:39

African Bee
The Phat Cats
5:40

Magnificent
Corey Williams
3:05

I'll Be Around
Rappin' 4Tay
6:16

Baby Don't Cry
2Pac
4:22

Shotgun
Junior Walker
3:19

Super Freak
Rick James
3:25

4Ever
NB Ridaz
4:17

Forever
R. Kelly
3:34

That’s The Way I Feel About
Bobby Womack
5:11

If You Only Knew
Patti LaBelle
4:46

I'm Leaving Baby
Confunkshun
5:43

Anniversary
Tony Toni Tone
7:00

True Love
Nina Sky
5:03

Lady You Are
One Way
5:25

Green Onion
Booker T
4:22

Natural High
BloodStone
4:01

Shoot'em Up Movies
Deele
4:21

Sideshow
Blue Magic
5:11

You The Best Thing N Life
Dramatics
3:58

3AM
Najee
5:41

While I'm Alone
Maze
4:37

All About Love
Earth, Wind & Fire
6:12

Oh Girl
Chi-lites
3:50

Call Me Later Tonight
Michael Lington
4:08

For The Love Of You
Najee
5:20

The Doo Bop Song
Miles Davis
4:59

Float On
Floaters
11:46
