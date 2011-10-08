Soul to Soul: October 8, 2011

Here’s the music playlist from the October 8, 2011 edition of Soul to Soul with Marvel and Sherry Johnson. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:





Song Title

Artist Name

Duration

Lets Get It On

Marvin Gaye

5:09

6:00am

Rahsaan Patterson

3:29

Love Calls

Kem

3:45

Do You

Ne-Yo

3:42

Walls

Charyse

3:29

Miss Your Plane

Keke Wyatt

3:47

Changes

Cecile

3:22

She Writes

Scorpio Blue

6:09



Sundress

The Phat Cats

4:35

The Night I Fell In Love

Najee

4:39

African Bee

The Phat Cats

5:40

Magnificent

Corey Williams

3:05

I'll Be Around

Rappin' 4Tay

6:16

Baby Don't Cry

2Pac

4:22

Shotgun

Junior Walker

3:19

Super Freak

Rick James

3:25

4Ever

NB Ridaz

4:17

Forever

R. Kelly

3:34

That’s The Way I Feel About

Bobby Womack

5:11

If You Only Knew

Patti LaBelle

4:46

I'm Leaving Baby

Confunkshun

5:43

Anniversary

Tony Toni Tone

7:00

True Love

Nina Sky

5:03

Lady You Are

One Way

5:25

Green Onion

Booker T

4:22

Natural High

BloodStone

4:01

Shoot'em Up Movies

Deele

4:21

Sideshow

Blue Magic

5:11

You The Best Thing N Life

Dramatics

3:58

3AM

Najee

5:41

While I'm Alone

Maze

4:37

All About Love

Earth, Wind & Fire

6:12

Oh Girl

Chi-lites

3:50

Call Me Later Tonight

Michael Lington

4:08

For The Love Of You

Najee

5:20

The Doo Bop Song

Miles Davis

4:59

Float On

Floaters

11:46