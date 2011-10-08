Soul to Soul: October 8, 2011
Here’s the music playlist from the October 8, 2011 edition of Soul to Soul with Marvel and Sherry Johnson. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Duration
Lets Get It On
Marvin Gaye
5:09
6:00am
Rahsaan Patterson
3:29
Love Calls
Kem
3:45
Do You
Ne-Yo
3:42
Walls
Charyse
3:29
Miss Your Plane
Keke Wyatt
3:47
Changes
Cecile
3:22
She Writes
Scorpio Blue
6:09
Sundress
The Phat Cats
4:35
The Night I Fell In Love
Najee
4:39
African Bee
The Phat Cats
5:40
Magnificent
Corey Williams
3:05
I'll Be Around
Rappin' 4Tay
6:16
Baby Don't Cry
2Pac
4:22
Shotgun
Junior Walker
3:19
Super Freak
Rick James
3:25
4Ever
NB Ridaz
4:17
Forever
R. Kelly
3:34
That’s The Way I Feel About
Bobby Womack
5:11
If You Only Knew
Patti LaBelle
4:46
I'm Leaving Baby
Confunkshun
5:43
Anniversary
Tony Toni Tone
7:00
True Love
Nina Sky
5:03
Lady You Are
One Way
5:25
Green Onion
Booker T
4:22
Natural High
BloodStone
4:01
Shoot'em Up Movies
Deele
4:21
Sideshow
Blue Magic
5:11
You The Best Thing N Life
Dramatics
3:58
3AM
Najee
5:41
While I'm Alone
Maze
4:37
All About Love
Earth, Wind & Fire
6:12
Oh Girl
Chi-lites
3:50
Call Me Later Tonight
Michael Lington
4:08
For The Love Of You
Najee
5:20
The Doo Bop Song
Miles Davis
4:59
Float On
Floaters
11:46