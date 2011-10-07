Algo Nuevo: September 25, 2011



Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Maaria Elena

Eddie Dimas

El Mosquito

Christy Records

4:11

Cumbia Medley

New Variety Band

Simplemente Amigos

GSM Discos

4:18

Te Necesito

Pedro Fernandez

Amarte A La Antigua

Universal

4:02

Frijolitos Pintos

Red Wine

Best of New Mexico Music Vol. 1

Alta Vista

3:10

Prieta Linda

Little Joe Y La Familia

Prieta Linda

Backyard Brown Sound Studio

5:23

Polka Medley

Liberty Band

Tejano Classics

TMR

8:21

En La Playa De Vera Cruz

Gilbert Hernandez

Simplemente Mi Suerte

Powerhouse

4:11

Corazon Espinado

Santana

Supernatural

Arista

4:35

La Frutera

Sparx

Fiesta

Striking Music

4:07

Mil Botellas

Jay Perez

Live

Tejano Records

5:21

Una Ano Mas Sin Ti

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

N.M. Music Academy

3:47

Oldies Medley

IMas

Mucho Corazon

Allusion Studios

9:30

Cumbia Del Sol

Tobias Rene

Three Times the Charm

Destino

4:38

Yo Te Vi

Jennifer and the Jets

Tejano All Stars

EMI Latin

3:33

Invierno

Alejandro Fernandez

Alejandro Fernandez

Sony

4:04

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden Studios

6:52

Mita De Mi Alma

Chuck Medina and the Enchanted Knights

Por El Amor De La Musica

Wizard Studios

5:08

Dreaming of You

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

5:13

Te Llame Porque Te Quiero

Ray Camacho

Greatest Hits

All That Music

4:18

Pescador De Hombres

Mariachi Paisano Del Valle

Las Chispas

Martin Sena Music

6:07

Polka Medley

Ruben Ramos

10 Years of Tejano Music

Sony

5:31

Aquel Carino

La Fiebre

Best of the Best

Freddie

4:02

No Volvere

Jay Perez

Live

Tejano Records

4:35

Sirvame Otra Cantinero

Gonzalo and El Gringo

Greatest Hits

N.M. Music Academy

3:47

Cruz De Madera

Bandalegre

6

Great Day Productions

3:38

Vi Una Nube

Gilbert Hernandez

Simplemente Mi Suerte

Powerhouse

3:18

Maria Maria

Santana

Supernatural

Arista

4:21

Juana La Cubana

Tobias Rene

Con Ganas

Destino

4:35

Que Vuelva Conmigo

Latin Express

Chicanoville

Brown Line

3:43

Sumbale Maria

Sunny and the Sunliners

Greatest Hits

Freddie

3:38

Sangre De Indio

Vicente Fernandez

Entre El Amor Y Yo

Sony

4:34

Rajita De Canela

IMas

Mucho Corazon

Allusion

3:43

Borrachera

Brown Sugar

Still Around, Still in Town

Alta Vista

3:31

La Pollera Colorada

Nightlife

Back to Basics

Eskandalo

3:48

Dimalo

Avizo

Horn City

Powerhouse

5:14

Un Dai A La Vez

Bryan Olivas

Amar

BRO

3:21