Algo Nuevo: September 25, 2011
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Album Title
- CD Label
- Duration
Maaria Elena
Eddie Dimas
El Mosquito
Christy Records
4:11
Cumbia Medley
New Variety Band
Simplemente Amigos
GSM Discos
4:18
Te Necesito
Pedro Fernandez
Amarte A La Antigua
Universal
4:02
Frijolitos Pintos
Red Wine
Best of New Mexico Music Vol. 1
Alta Vista
3:10
Prieta Linda
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Backyard Brown Sound Studio
5:23
Polka Medley
Liberty Band
Tejano Classics
TMR
8:21
En La Playa De Vera Cruz
Gilbert Hernandez
Simplemente Mi Suerte
Powerhouse
4:11
Corazon Espinado
Santana
Supernatural
Arista
4:35
La Frutera
Sparx
Fiesta
Striking Music
4:07
Mil Botellas
Jay Perez
Live
Tejano Records
5:21
Una Ano Mas Sin Ti
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
N.M. Music Academy
3:47
Oldies Medley
IMas
Mucho Corazon
Allusion Studios
9:30
Cumbia Del Sol
Tobias Rene
Three Times the Charm
Destino
4:38
Yo Te Vi
Jennifer and the Jets
Tejano All Stars
EMI Latin
3:33
Invierno
Alejandro Fernandez
Alejandro Fernandez
Sony
4:04
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden Studios
6:52
Mita De Mi Alma
Chuck Medina and the Enchanted Knights
Por El Amor De La Musica
Wizard Studios
5:08
Dreaming of You
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
5:13
Te Llame Porque Te Quiero
Ray Camacho
Greatest Hits
All That Music
4:18
Pescador De Hombres
Mariachi Paisano Del Valle
Las Chispas
Martin Sena Music
6:07
Polka Medley
Ruben Ramos
10 Years of Tejano Music
Sony
5:31
Aquel Carino
La Fiebre
Best of the Best
Freddie
4:02
No Volvere
Jay Perez
Live
Tejano Records
4:35
Sirvame Otra Cantinero
Gonzalo and El Gringo
Greatest Hits
N.M. Music Academy
3:47
Cruz De Madera
Bandalegre
6
Great Day Productions
3:38
Vi Una Nube
Gilbert Hernandez
Simplemente Mi Suerte
Powerhouse
3:18
Maria Maria
Santana
Supernatural
Arista
4:21
Juana La Cubana
Tobias Rene
Con Ganas
Destino
4:35
Que Vuelva Conmigo
Latin Express
Chicanoville
Brown Line
3:43
Sumbale Maria
Sunny and the Sunliners
Greatest Hits
Freddie
3:38
Sangre De Indio
Vicente Fernandez
Entre El Amor Y Yo
Sony
4:34
Rajita De Canela
IMas
Mucho Corazon
Allusion
3:43
Borrachera
Brown Sugar
Still Around, Still in Town
Alta Vista
3:31
La Pollera Colorada
Nightlife
Back to Basics
Eskandalo
3:48
Dimalo
Avizo
Horn City
Powerhouse
5:14
Un Dai A La Vez
Bryan Olivas
Amar
BRO
3:21