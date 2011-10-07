Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Algo Nuevo: September 25, 2011

Alaska Public Media
Published October 7, 2011 at 6:05 PM AKDT
Here’s the Sunday, September 25, 2011 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera — Something New with Dave Luera. If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send e-mail to algonuevo alaskapublic org or post your comment at the bottom of this post. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Song Title

  • Artist Name

  • Album Title

  • CD Label

  • Duration

Maaria Elena
Eddie Dimas
El Mosquito
Christy Records
4:11

Cumbia Medley
New Variety Band
Simplemente Amigos
GSM Discos
4:18

Te Necesito
Pedro Fernandez
Amarte A La Antigua
Universal
4:02

Frijolitos Pintos
Red Wine
Best of New Mexico Music Vol. 1
Alta Vista
3:10

Prieta Linda
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Backyard Brown Sound Studio
5:23

Polka Medley
Liberty Band
Tejano Classics
TMR
8:21

En La Playa De Vera Cruz
Gilbert Hernandez
Simplemente Mi Suerte
Powerhouse
4:11

Corazon Espinado
Santana
Supernatural
Arista
4:35

La Frutera
Sparx
Fiesta
Striking Music
4:07

Mil Botellas
Jay Perez
Live
Tejano Records
5:21

Una Ano Mas Sin Ti
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
N.M. Music Academy
3:47

Oldies Medley
IMas
Mucho Corazon
Allusion Studios
9:30
Cumbia Del Sol
Tobias Rene
Three Times the Charm
Destino
4:38

Yo Te Vi
Jennifer and the Jets
Tejano All Stars
EMI Latin
3:33

Invierno
Alejandro Fernandez
Alejandro Fernandez
Sony
4:04

Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden Studios
6:52
Mita De Mi Alma
Chuck Medina and the Enchanted Knights
Por El Amor De La Musica
Wizard Studios
5:08

Dreaming of You
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
5:13

Te Llame Porque Te Quiero
Ray Camacho
Greatest Hits
All That Music
4:18

Pescador De Hombres
Mariachi Paisano Del Valle
Las Chispas
Martin Sena Music
6:07
Polka Medley
Ruben Ramos
10 Years of Tejano Music
Sony
5:31

Aquel Carino
La Fiebre
Best of the Best
Freddie
4:02

No Volvere
Jay Perez
Live
Tejano Records
4:35

Sirvame Otra Cantinero
Gonzalo and El Gringo
Greatest Hits
N.M. Music Academy
3:47

Cruz De Madera
Bandalegre
6
Great Day Productions
3:38

Vi Una Nube
Gilbert Hernandez
Simplemente Mi Suerte
Powerhouse
3:18

Maria Maria
Santana
Supernatural
Arista
4:21

Juana La Cubana
Tobias Rene
Con Ganas
Destino
4:35

Que Vuelva Conmigo
Latin Express
Chicanoville
Brown Line
3:43

Sumbale Maria
Sunny and the Sunliners
Greatest Hits
Freddie
3:38

Sangre De Indio
Vicente Fernandez
Entre El Amor Y Yo
Sony
4:34

Rajita De Canela
IMas
Mucho Corazon
Allusion
3:43

Borrachera
Brown Sugar
Still Around, Still in Town
Alta Vista
3:31

La Pollera Colorada
Nightlife
Back to Basics
Eskandalo
3:48

Dimalo
Avizo
Horn City
Powerhouse
5:14

Un Dai A La Vez
Bryan Olivas
Amar
BRO
3:21
