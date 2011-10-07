Algo Nuevo: September 18, 2011



Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

Greatest Hits

Polydor

4:41

La Ley Del Monte

Ruben Ramos

10 Years of Tejano Music

Sony

4:04

Cumbia Caliente

Ray Camacho

Greatest Hits

All That Music

3:16

La Mochila Azul

Matthew Martinez Jr.

El Destino

Martinez Music

2:59

Cuando Me Vaya De Tu Lado

Lorenzo Antonio

Mi Tributo A Juan Gabriel

WEA Latina

7:11

Cumbiamix

Bronco

Cumbia Mix

Disa

9:23

Do You Like the Way

Santana

Supernatural

Sony

5:54

Mi Tesoro

IMas

Mucho Corazon

Allusion Studios

4:02

Nuestro Juramento

Vicente Fernandez

Entre El Amor Y Yo

Sony

4:13

Siempre Contigo

New Element

Promo

Millenium

4:21

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Life is Good

TMR

7:55

Gavilan

Grupo Cielo

Grupo Cielo

Unknown

3:05

Buenos Amigos

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

4:46

Mi Cafetal

The Royal Jesters

We Go Together

Eagle Music

2:37

Polka Medley

New Variety Band

Reproches Y Caricias

GSM Discos

5:02

Sonaron Cuatro Balazos

Avizo

The Power of Friends

Powerhouse

3:46

La Favoritas

Steve Chavez

Las Favoritas

Randall Records

4:22

Gonna Take a Miracle

Stefani Montiel

Pride and Passion

On the Edge

5:25

Vamos A Bailar

Texas Storm

Texas Latino

New Village

3:33

Esa Mujer

Pedro Fernandez

Dime Mi Amor

Universal

3:36

Tragos Amargos

Matthew Martinez

El Destino

Martinez Music

2:49

Sunliner Tribute

Latin Express

Crizin Chicano Blvd

Brown Line

5:03

La Vacilona

Little Joe Y La Familia

Chicano Party

TDI

3;40

Ojos Provinciones

Leonard Sanchez

El Amor

Chavez Studios

3:04

Corazon De Piedra

Avizo

The Power of Friends

Powerhouse

3:21

Jalisco

Juntos Unidos

Nuevamente

Juntos Unidos Records

4:25

Senorita Tequila

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

4:35

Nada Mas

La Soledad

Puro Tejano

Galaxy Studioz

4:21

Millonario De Pobreza

Fandango USA

A Musical History

Freddie

3:31

La Mucura

Al Hurricane

Sigue La Leyenda

Hurricane Records

4:16

Juan Sabor

La Tropa F

Tejano All Stars

EMI Latin

3:54

Prietita Nomas No Llores

Ruben Ramos

A Class Act

Revolution

3:11

Por Celitos Nada Mas

Peligro

Apoco No

Hacienda

3:01

Tu Prieto

Jimmy Edward

Mi Mundo Feliz

On the Edge

3:28

Mi Destino

Matt Duran

Mi Alma

Atlantis

3:21

La Del Mono Colorado

La Sombra

Anthology

Freddie

3:03

Cumbia Del Sol

Algo Simple

Cumbia Del Sol

Hacienda

4:11

Siempre Tu

Fama

Al Punto

Sony

3:29

Cholesterol

Fito Olivares

25th Anniversario

Univision

3:20

La Bamba

Los Lobos

Just Another Band From East L.A.

Slash Records

2:55

Se Acabo

Santana

Greatest Hits

Polydor

2:50