Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Algo Nuevo: September 18, 2011

Alaska Public Media
Published October 7, 2011 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Here’s the Sunday, September 18, 2011 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera — Something New with Dave Luera. If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send e-mail to algonuevo alaskapublic org or post your comment at the bottom of this post. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Song Title

  • Artist Name

  • Album Title

  • CD Label

  • Duration

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
Greatest Hits
Polydor
4:41

La Ley Del Monte
Ruben Ramos
10 Years of Tejano Music
Sony
4:04

Cumbia Caliente
Ray Camacho
Greatest Hits
All That Music
3:16

La Mochila Azul
Matthew Martinez Jr.
El Destino
Martinez Music
2:59

Cuando Me Vaya De Tu Lado
Lorenzo Antonio
Mi Tributo A Juan Gabriel
WEA Latina
7:11

Cumbiamix
Bronco
Cumbia Mix
Disa
9:23

Do You Like the Way
Santana
Supernatural
Sony
5:54

Mi Tesoro
IMas
Mucho Corazon
Allusion Studios
4:02

Nuestro Juramento
Vicente Fernandez
Entre El Amor Y Yo
Sony
4:13

Siempre Contigo
New Element
Promo
Millenium
4:21

Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
7:55

Gavilan
Grupo Cielo
Grupo Cielo
Unknown
3:05

Buenos Amigos
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
4:46

Mi Cafetal
The Royal Jesters
We Go Together
Eagle Music
2:37

Polka Medley
New Variety Band
Reproches Y Caricias
GSM Discos
5:02

Sonaron Cuatro Balazos
Avizo
The Power of Friends
Powerhouse
3:46

La Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Las Favoritas
Randall Records
4:22

Gonna Take a Miracle
Stefani Montiel
Pride and Passion
On the Edge
5:25

Vamos A Bailar
Texas Storm
Texas Latino
New Village
3:33

Esa Mujer
Pedro Fernandez
Dime Mi Amor
Universal
3:36

Tragos Amargos
Matthew Martinez
El Destino
Martinez Music
2:49

Sunliner Tribute
Latin Express
Crizin Chicano Blvd
Brown Line
5:03

La Vacilona
Little Joe Y La Familia
Chicano Party
TDI
3;40

Ojos Provinciones
Leonard Sanchez
El Amor
Chavez Studios
3:04

Corazon De Piedra
Avizo
The Power of Friends
Powerhouse
3:21

Jalisco
Juntos Unidos
Nuevamente
Juntos Unidos Records
4:25

Senorita Tequila
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
4:35

Nada Mas
La Soledad
Puro Tejano
Galaxy Studioz
4:21

Millonario De Pobreza
Fandango USA
A Musical History
Freddie
3:31

La Mucura
Al Hurricane
Sigue La Leyenda
Hurricane Records
4:16

Juan Sabor
La Tropa F
Tejano All Stars
EMI Latin
3:54

Prietita Nomas No Llores
Ruben Ramos
A Class Act
Revolution
3:11

Por Celitos Nada Mas
Peligro
Apoco No
Hacienda
3:01

Tu Prieto
Jimmy Edward
Mi Mundo Feliz
On the Edge
3:28

Mi Destino
Matt Duran
Mi Alma
Atlantis
3:21

La Del Mono Colorado
La Sombra
Anthology
Freddie
3:03

Cumbia Del Sol
Algo Simple
Cumbia Del Sol
Hacienda
4:11

Siempre Tu
Fama
Al Punto
Sony
3:29

Cholesterol
Fito Olivares
25th Anniversario
Univision
3:20

La Bamba
Los Lobos
Just Another Band From East L.A.
Slash Records
2:55

Se Acabo
Santana
Greatest Hits
Polydor
2:50
Programs