Algo Nuevo: September 18, 2011
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Album Title
- CD Label
- Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
Greatest Hits
Polydor
4:41
La Ley Del Monte
Ruben Ramos
10 Years of Tejano Music
Sony
4:04
Cumbia Caliente
Ray Camacho
Greatest Hits
All That Music
3:16
La Mochila Azul
Matthew Martinez Jr.
El Destino
Martinez Music
2:59
Cuando Me Vaya De Tu Lado
Lorenzo Antonio
Mi Tributo A Juan Gabriel
WEA Latina
7:11
Cumbiamix
Bronco
Cumbia Mix
Disa
9:23
Do You Like the Way
Santana
Supernatural
Sony
5:54
Mi Tesoro
IMas
Mucho Corazon
Allusion Studios
4:02
Nuestro Juramento
Vicente Fernandez
Entre El Amor Y Yo
Sony
4:13
Siempre Contigo
New Element
Promo
Millenium
4:21
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
7:55
Gavilan
Grupo Cielo
Grupo Cielo
Unknown
3:05
Buenos Amigos
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
4:46
Mi Cafetal
The Royal Jesters
We Go Together
Eagle Music
2:37
Polka Medley
New Variety Band
Reproches Y Caricias
GSM Discos
5:02
Sonaron Cuatro Balazos
Avizo
The Power of Friends
Powerhouse
3:46
La Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Las Favoritas
Randall Records
4:22
Gonna Take a Miracle
Stefani Montiel
Pride and Passion
On the Edge
5:25
Vamos A Bailar
Texas Storm
Texas Latino
New Village
3:33
Esa Mujer
Pedro Fernandez
Dime Mi Amor
Universal
3:36
Tragos Amargos
Matthew Martinez
El Destino
Martinez Music
2:49
Sunliner Tribute
Latin Express
Crizin Chicano Blvd
Brown Line
5:03
La Vacilona
Little Joe Y La Familia
Chicano Party
TDI
3;40
Ojos Provinciones
Leonard Sanchez
El Amor
Chavez Studios
3:04
Corazon De Piedra
Avizo
The Power of Friends
Powerhouse
3:21
Jalisco
Juntos Unidos
Nuevamente
Juntos Unidos Records
4:25
Senorita Tequila
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
4:35
Nada Mas
La Soledad
Puro Tejano
Galaxy Studioz
4:21
Millonario De Pobreza
Fandango USA
A Musical History
Freddie
3:31
La Mucura
Al Hurricane
Sigue La Leyenda
Hurricane Records
4:16
Juan Sabor
La Tropa F
Tejano All Stars
EMI Latin
3:54
Prietita Nomas No Llores
Ruben Ramos
A Class Act
Revolution
3:11
Por Celitos Nada Mas
Peligro
Apoco No
Hacienda
3:01
Tu Prieto
Jimmy Edward
Mi Mundo Feliz
On the Edge
3:28
Mi Destino
Matt Duran
Mi Alma
Atlantis
3:21
La Del Mono Colorado
La Sombra
Anthology
Freddie
3:03
Cumbia Del Sol
Algo Simple
Cumbia Del Sol
Hacienda
4:11
Siempre Tu
Fama
Al Punto
Sony
3:29
Cholesterol
Fito Olivares
25th Anniversario
Univision
3:20
La Bamba
Los Lobos
Just Another Band From East L.A.
Slash Records
2:55
Se Acabo
Santana
Greatest Hits
Polydor
2:50