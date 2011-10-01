Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Soul to Soul: October 1, 2011

Published October 1, 2011 at 7:02 PM AKDT

Here’s the music playlist from the October 1, 2011 edition of Soul to Soul with Marvel and Sherry Johnson. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:


  • Song Title

  • Artist Name

  • Duration

Best Thing I Ever Had
Beyonce
3:38

Motivation
Kelly Rowland
4:31
Motivation (remix)
Kelly Rowland
3:54

In The Hood
Donell Jones
4:13

Nobody
Keith Sweat
4:14

Come With Me
Keith Sweat
3:46

Baby Come Close
Mokenstef
3:54

Softest Place on Earth
Xscape
4:16

Missing You
Brandy
4:05

One Sweet Day
Mariah Carey
4:40
You're the Best Thing
Dramatics
4:27

Best Friend
Puff Daddy
4:37

Love Under New Management
Keke Wyatt
4:46
