Soul to Soul: October 1, 2011

Here’s the music playlist from the October 1, 2011 edition of Soul to Soul with Marvel and Sherry Johnson. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:





Song Title

Artist Name

Duration

Best Thing I Ever Had

Beyonce

3:38

Motivation

Kelly Rowland

4:31

Motivation (remix)

Kelly Rowland

3:54

In The Hood

Donell Jones

4:13

Nobody

Keith Sweat

4:14

Come With Me

Keith Sweat

3:46

Baby Come Close

Mokenstef

3:54

Softest Place on Earth

Xscape

4:16

Missing You

Brandy

4:05

One Sweet Day

Mariah Carey

4:40

You're the Best Thing

Dramatics

4:27

Best Friend

Puff Daddy

4:37

Love Under New Management

Keke Wyatt

4:46