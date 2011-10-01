Soul to Soul: October 1, 2011
Here’s the music playlist from the October 1, 2011 edition of Soul to Soul with Marvel and Sherry Johnson. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Duration
Best Thing I Ever Had
Beyonce
3:38
Motivation
Kelly Rowland
4:31
Motivation (remix)
Kelly Rowland
3:54
In The Hood
Donell Jones
4:13
Nobody
Keith Sweat
4:14
Come With Me
Keith Sweat
3:46
Baby Come Close
Mokenstef
3:54
Softest Place on Earth
Xscape
4:16
Missing You
Brandy
4:05
One Sweet Day
Mariah Carey
4:40
You're the Best Thing
Dramatics
4:27
Best Friend
Puff Daddy
4:37
Love Under New Management
Keke Wyatt
4:46