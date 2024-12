Over the weekend a crew raised the new roof for our historical blockhouse, originally built on the banks of the Kuskokwim River in 1841. More details here.

From University of Alaska Museum of the North (Showing 23 of 802 items)

In 1841 the Russian-American Company built the Kolmakovsky Redoubt (fort) on the midd...

The restored 1841 Kolmakovsky Blockhouse sits in the background, waiting for the new ...

The Blockhouse and the Roof

Roof in Field of Flowers

Builder Sandy Jamieson attaches the straps that will be used to raise the roof of the...

Sandy and his crew get ready for the arrival of the crane.

Some of the wooden pegs Sandy used to affix the tamarack logs to the roof.

Layers of insulation material, moss and tamarack logs make up the roof.

Ethnology collection manager Angela Linn talks to builder Sandy Jamieson about the pr...

Some of the moss Sandy collected to use as insulation on the roof.

The Crane Arrives

Walking the path the crane must take.

Sandy adjusts the crane so it can snare a roof.

Climbing the Roof

Putting the Straps in Place

They'll Need a Crane

Directing Traffic

This Way

Using ropes and hand signals, the crew raises the roof so it will be in position to l...

Luckily, it was a beautiful day for a roof raising.

Now the roof needs to be positioned exactly, so it will fit neatly on the building.

The Finishing Touches

The first tourist gets a closer look at the historical blockhouse.

Generated by Facebook Photo Fetcher