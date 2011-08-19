Tuesday, August 23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

STARTING A FAMILY: GETTING PREGNANT

WE'VE TALKED A LOT about raising kids on this show, but what about having them in the first place? On this episode of KTD! we’re talking about fertility and preconception care with healthcare professionals, plus we're exploring the emotional side of readying one’s home, and relationship, for a new bundle of joy!

Our guests share some truly excellent tips for those who've decided they want to be parents. Joining host Shana Sheehy in the studio are Dr. Michael Opsahl, a reproductive endocrinologist from Seattle and Caryn Gonzales, a family and psychiatric nurse practitioner from Palmer.

ALSO THIS HOUR – we’ll learn about how the toxins in your environment can affect development and generational fertility. And we speak with the author of The Wall Street Journal Financial Guidebook for New Parents to find out about the costs associated with raising a child.

