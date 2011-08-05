Hope Studios Funktastic Furniture Show at Out North

If you haven't made it over to Out North in the last couple weeks, check out this gallery of photos by alaskapublic.org staffer Christina Young. The Funktastic Furniture Show, which features work from Hope Community Resources' Hope Studios program, runs through August 18th at Out North (3800 DeBarr Rd., Anchorage).

Here's a statement about the Hope Studios project from the Hope site: Artists within the community who experience a developmental disability often do not have an avenue or opportunity to express themselves artistically. Therefore, the mission of Hope Studios is to provide artists the space and opportunity to create, while allowing them to explore their form of self-expression through different mediums. It is also Hope's mission to elevate the talents that develop through self-expression to becoming a viable part of the art community in Anchorage. We believe that it is possible to enhance the quality of life through participation in the arts. The studio allows for artists to explore individual interests while incorporating the skills and talents of each artist to create a final work through the collaborative art model. The studio’s creative team, made up of individuals with and without developmental disabilities work together to try different mediums and pull everyone’s skills together. The artists that participate in the program are the creative drivers and conceptualize all that the studio produces. The collaborators simply become the creative engineers; assuring that the concept comes to life the way the artist wants it to. Anyone interested in Hope Studios should email hopestudios@hopealaska.org or call 907-433-4799 for more information.

