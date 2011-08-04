Teens: Volunteer at the Anchorage Museum!

If you were asked to picture your typical volunteer at the Anchorage Museum, you might NOT immediately think of teens. You might be surprised to learn that the museum has an entire teen program, which is seeking new applicants. Here are the details:

TEEN VOLUNTEER OPEN HOUSE

4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 - at the Anchorage Museum

At this event, teens and their parents can explore the museum, see teen volunteers in action and learn about the museum’s Teen Volunteer Program. The evening includes a brief presentation and Q&A. (It's free.)

And, here are some of the details of the kinds of things that are available for teens to help out with:

TEEN PROGRAM

Through the Anchorage Museum's teen volunteer program, teens get the opportunity to learn from experts in the fields of art, history and science. Then, they get to share their knowledge with museum visitors from around the world. Our teen volunteers take on many roles, such as:

Man the marine touch tank, teaching visitors about sea stars, crabs and more

Give public demonstrations with live animals, including snakes, lizards and spiders

Lead hands-on activities in exhibits, including art projects and science experiments

Help out at our fun summer camps