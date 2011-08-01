Meet Your Neighbors Alaska

In summer 2011, the Anchorage Park Foundation is working with award-winning photographer Carl Battreal for the first Meet Your Neighbours (MYN) project in Anchorage! MYN is a global photography project featuring some of the world’s premier photographers from 15 different countries. Carl is working closely with Youth Employment in Parks to learn about our local "neighbors" living all around us in our parks.
Check out some of the awesome photos:
Spring is just arriving and new growth is hiding under the leaves! Horsetail (Equise...
Club Moss (Lycopodium annotinum) Far North Bi-Centennial Park, Alaska
A tiny spider (about a 1/16th of an inch) makes a web between two club moss. Club Mo...
These aren't flowers, they are tiny petal shaped seed pods. Rusty Menziesiax (Menzie...
I have no idea why this Birch Shield Bug was hanging out on this fireweed shoot, but ...
Caldonia Lichen, Russian Jacks Spring Park, Alaska I have an article on how I create...
This is one of the greatest aspects of the Meet Your Neighbours project. Creating the...
Fern, Far North Bi-Centennial Park, Alaska
Marsh Violet. University lake, Alaska
Bog Rosemary, Far North Bi-Centennial Park, Alaska
The bane of many Alaskan hikers, Devil's Club, Kincaid Park, Alaska
Chocolate Lily, Section 36 (undeveloped parkland) Anchorage, Alaska
Chiming Bells, University Lake, Alaska
Yellow Paintbrush, Section 36, Anchorage, Alaska
Arctic Lupine, Section 36, Anchorage, Alaska
Green Spider (unidentified), Section 36, Anchorage, Alaska
Sundew dinner, Connor's Bog, Alaska I got a tip from a local biologist that there w...
Tricky terrain. Today I was joined by two YEP teens (Youth Employment in the Parks) a...
Wild Iris, Connor's Bog, Alaska
Dwarf Dogwood, Russian Jack's Spring Park, Alaska
Prickly Rose, Davis Park, Alaska
Hiding Crab Spider, Baxter Bog, Alaska
Unusual white Wild Geranium, Russian Jack's Spring Park, Alaska
True Bog Cranberry flower, looks like a tiny Shooting Star, Baxter Bog, Alaska
Pale Corydalis, University Lake, Alaska
Pink Pyrola, Tikishla Park, Alaska
Single Delight, University Lake, Alaska
Wood Frog, Connor's Lake, Alaska
Don't hate me because I am beautiful! the VERY invasive Orange Hawkweed, Connor's Bog...
Devil's Club berries, Kincaid Park, Alaska
Yellow Monkey Flower, Far North Bi-Centennial Park, Alaska
Monk's Hood or Wolf's Bane, Kincaid Park, Alaska
Orb Weaver, Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge, Alaska