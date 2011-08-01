Meet Your Neighbors Alaska

In summer 2011, the Anchorage Park Foundation is working with award-winning photographer Carl Battreal for the first Meet Your Neighbours (MYN) project in Anchorage! MYN is a global photography project featuring some of the world’s premier photographers from 15 different countries. Carl is working closely with Youth Employment in Parks to learn about our local "neighbors" living all around us in our parks.

Check out some of the awesome photos:

Spring is just arriving and new growth is hiding under the leaves! Horsetail (Equise...

Club Moss (Lycopodium annotinum) Far North Bi-Centennial Park, Alaska

A tiny spider (about a 1/16th of an inch) makes a web between two club moss. Club Mo...

These aren't flowers, they are tiny petal shaped seed pods. Rusty Menziesiax (Menzie...

I have no idea why this Birch Shield Bug was hanging out on this fireweed shoot, but ...

Caldonia Lichen, Russian Jacks Spring Park, Alaska I have an article on how I create...

This is one of the greatest aspects of the Meet Your Neighbours project. Creating the...

Fern, Far North Bi-Centennial Park, Alaska

Marsh Violet. University lake, Alaska

Bog Rosemary, Far North Bi-Centennial Park, Alaska

The bane of many Alaskan hikers, Devil's Club, Kincaid Park, Alaska

Chocolate Lily, Section 36 (undeveloped parkland) Anchorage, Alaska

Chiming Bells, University Lake, Alaska

Yellow Paintbrush, Section 36, Anchorage, Alaska

Arctic Lupine, Section 36, Anchorage, Alaska

Green Spider (unidentified), Section 36, Anchorage, Alaska

Sundew dinner, Connor's Bog, Alaska I got a tip from a local biologist that there w...

Tricky terrain. Today I was joined by two YEP teens (Youth Employment in the Parks) a...

Wild Iris, Connor's Bog, Alaska

Dwarf Dogwood, Russian Jack's Spring Park, Alaska

Prickly Rose, Davis Park, Alaska

Hiding Crab Spider, Baxter Bog, Alaska

Unusual white Wild Geranium, Russian Jack's Spring Park, Alaska

True Bog Cranberry flower, looks like a tiny Shooting Star, Baxter Bog, Alaska

Pale Corydalis, University Lake, Alaska

Pink Pyrola, Tikishla Park, Alaska

Single Delight, University Lake, Alaska

Wood Frog, Connor's Lake, Alaska

Don't hate me because I am beautiful! the VERY invasive Orange Hawkweed, Connor's Bog...

Devil's Club berries, Kincaid Park, Alaska

Yellow Monkey Flower, Far North Bi-Centennial Park, Alaska

Monk's Hood or Wolf's Bane, Kincaid Park, Alaska

Orb Weaver, Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge, Alaska