Celebrating the spirit of Alaska's generosity

By Susan Kernes

The Alaska Community Foundation (ACF) is committed to growing philanthropy throughout Alaska. We are comprised of component funds created by individuals, families, organizations and communities who desire to give back to the state that has given much to them. ACF has grown exponentially since our inception in 1995, from a small organization with six funds to an organization that, in 2010, grew to 250 funds with $47 million in assets and awarding grants in excess of $6 million.

We promote personal philanthropy as well as collaborations among and between ACF funders and non-profits. Assets of ACF are pooled and invested and, over time, these investments grow to fund grants, scholarships, nonprofit organizations, charitable projects, and causes that donors recommend. Recently, two ACF fund advisors pooled their resources to recommend funding an entire Habitat for Humanity house. Other projects include funding to make trails handicap accessible, remodeling the Seward Senior Center Kitchen, and support for a Play & Chat coordinator to promote early childhood education.

Our geographic Affiliate Funds grow philanthropy in small communities across the state. Anyone can create a charitable fund or donate to an existing one. Logging onto www.alaskacf.org will take you to the ACF portal where you can find out what we do.

Below is a short clip of Joy Steward, Executive Director of the Homer Foundation. Homer is a partner of ACF. Through this and other alliances around Alaska, philanthropic initiatives can take shape in ways that mesh with community-based goals.