Anchorage Food Mosaic Project: Ghormeh Sabzi, Iran

When Samuel Bayani Neek arrived to Alaska in November 2009, the Alaskan winter seemed tough “At first it was really cold, and I didn’t have any friends. I did not know anyone.” He left as a refugee from his native country of Iran. He lived in Turkey before coming to Anchorage. He did not know a single person in Alaska when he arrived.

After a couple months, Samuel easily connected to the small Persian community in Anchorage. Now, he is always busy. He takes English classes in the morning, and works every afternoon. He hardly has a day off. Samuel has Persian friends, but he also has American friends and friends from other countries. He likes to go hiking and fishing, and get together to cook Persian food. “Now I like Alaska. I love Alaska. Country is country, people is people. It’s a good place”

Sam says that there are many different communities that live in Iran including Turkish, Kurdish, Azeri, and Baloch. Approximately half of the population speaks Persian and or a related dialect as their primary language, while others speak Turkic or Semetic languages.

Samuel has adapted to American culture and will always maintain pride in his home country. “The Persian community is the friendliest to other people, and has the best food.”

One of the typical dishes that Samuel prepares when he gets together with friends is Ghormeh sabzi, which means “meat and vegetable stew.” This dish is often served when family members return after being away and is thought of by many as the national Iranian dish.