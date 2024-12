Night Music: July 2, 2011

For our nation’s birthday Night Music presents:

THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE BAND

2011 JAZZ HERITAGE SERIES RADIO BROADCASTS

Part A 8:00pm

The U.S. Air Force Song

Airmen of Note/Robert Crawford

:47

Sabre Jet

Airmen of Note/Sammy Nestico

4:10

Night Flower

Airmen of Note/ Henry Mancini

2:59

The More I See You

Airmen of Note/ Mack Gordon

4:14

Skylark

Airmen of Note/Hoagy Carmichael, Johnny Mercer

5:45

Sophisticated Lady

Airmen of Note/Ellington,Mills,Paris

3:58

Out of This World

Airmen of Note/Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer

3:17

Grand Old Flag

Airmen of Note/ George M. Cohan

1:00

Begin the Beguine

Airmen of Note/ Cole Porter

5:18

Free Flight 2010

Airmen of Note/Sammy Nestico

9:44

The U.S. Air Force Song

Airmen of Note/Robert Crawford

1:06

Part B 9:00pm

Featuring Al Jarreau

0:47 The U.S. Air Force Song Robert Crawford

4:22 Struttin’ With Some Barbecue Lil Hardin Armstrong

5:58 I Bet You Thought I’d Never Find You McCann/Hendricks

4:29 Sticky Wicket Graydon/Jarreau/Phillinganes

1:00 America The Beautiful Samuel Augustus Ward

6:51 Jacaranda Bougainvillea Bolton/Jarreau/Lucas/Morelli/Schwam/Turano/Walker

9:19 Spain Corea/Jarreau/Maren/Rodrigo

1:00 God Bless America Irving Berlin

5:36 Boogie Down Jarreau/Omartian

6:21 Mornin Foster/Graydon/Jarreau

0:54 The U.S. Air Force Song Robert Crawford