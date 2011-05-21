Night Music: May 21, 2011

Here’s the music playlist for Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:





Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

My Baby Just Cares For Me

Nina Simone / Walter Donaldson

Putumayo Presents Jazz

Putumayo

3:36

What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?

Larry Coryell/ Michel Legrand

Montgomery

Patuxent

7:55

I Was Doing All Right

L. Armstrong & O. Peterson/Gershwin

Putumayo Presents Jazz

Putumayo

3:21

Someone To Watch Over Me

Zoot Sims / Ira Gershwin

Putumayo Presents Jazz

Putumayo

3:43

Angelica

Dave Tofani Quartet/ Duke Ellington

Nights At The Inn

Solo Winds

4:09

Wilkinsburg

The Sheryl Bailey 4/ Sheryl Bailey

For All Those Living

Pure Music Records

7:04

Part B 8:30pm

Moten Swing

James Carter /Bennie and Busten Moten

Conversin With The Elders

Atlantic

7:44

Dream A Little Dream Of Me

E. Fitzgerald & Count Basie/ F.Andree, W. Schwandt, G. Kahn

On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Verve

4:02

Body and Soul

Cal Tjader/ Johnny Green

The Grace Cathedral Concert

Fantasy

5:51

Reality Road

Dave Catney / Dave Catney

Reality Road

Justice Records

4:50

The Very Thought of You

Tony Bennett / Ray Noble

Tony Bennett Sings the Ultimate American Songbook Vo. 1

Columbia

4:32

Django

Ron Carter /John Lewis

Blues Farm

CBS Records

5:30

Part C 9:00 pm

I’ve Found A New Baby

Kerry Maule and the Snapping Turtle Swing Band/Jack Palmer & Spencer Williams

Snappitude

Snapping Turtle Music

3:20

Just Like That

Yngvil Vatn Guttu/ Yngvil Vatn Guttu

Akutaq

Kachemack Records

10:21

Thoughts

Jon Damberg / Jon Damberg

Angie’s Samba

Cravin Records

4:15

South of Haiti

Jon Damberg / Jon Damberg

Angie’s Samba

Cravin Records

4:45

Just Squeeze Me

Melissa Bledsoe Fischer / Duke Ellington & Lee Gaines

By Request

Jazz Mom Ltd.

4:33

When You’re Smiling

Kerry Maule and the Snapping Turtle Swing Band/Mark Fisher, J. Goodwin, L. Shay

Snappitude

Snapping Turtle Music

3:43

Sugar

Kerry Maule and the Snapping Turtle Swing Band/M. Pinkard, E. Alexander, S. Mitchell

Snappitude

Snapping Turtle Music

4:22

My Funny Valentine

Melissa Bledsoe Fischer / Rodgers & Hart

By Request

Jazz Mom Ltd.

4:26

Dueo

Yngvil Vatn Guttu/ Yngvil Vatn Guttu

Akutaq

Kachemack Records