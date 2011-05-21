Night Music: May 21, 2011
Here’s the music playlist for Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Album Title
- CD Label
- Duration
My Baby Just Cares For Me
Nina Simone / Walter Donaldson
Putumayo Presents Jazz
Putumayo
3:36
What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?
Larry Coryell/ Michel Legrand
Montgomery
Patuxent
7:55
I Was Doing All Right
L. Armstrong & O. Peterson/Gershwin
Putumayo Presents Jazz
Putumayo
3:21
Someone To Watch Over Me
Zoot Sims / Ira Gershwin
Putumayo Presents Jazz
Putumayo
3:43
Angelica
Dave Tofani Quartet/ Duke Ellington
Nights At The Inn
Solo Winds
4:09
Wilkinsburg
The Sheryl Bailey 4/ Sheryl Bailey
For All Those Living
Pure Music Records
7:04
Part B 8:30pm
Moten Swing
James Carter /Bennie and Busten Moten
Conversin With The Elders
Atlantic
7:44
Dream A Little Dream Of Me
E. Fitzgerald & Count Basie/ F.Andree, W. Schwandt, G. Kahn
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Verve
4:02
Body and Soul
Cal Tjader/ Johnny Green
The Grace Cathedral Concert
Fantasy
5:51
Reality Road
Dave Catney / Dave Catney
Reality Road
Justice Records
4:50
The Very Thought of You
Tony Bennett / Ray Noble
Tony Bennett Sings the Ultimate American Songbook Vo. 1
Columbia
4:32
Django
Ron Carter /John Lewis
Blues Farm
CBS Records
5:30
Part C 9:00 pm
I’ve Found A New Baby
Kerry Maule and the Snapping Turtle Swing Band/Jack Palmer & Spencer Williams
Snappitude
Snapping Turtle Music
3:20
Just Like That
Yngvil Vatn Guttu/ Yngvil Vatn Guttu
Akutaq
Kachemack Records
10:21
Thoughts
Jon Damberg / Jon Damberg
Angie’s Samba
Cravin Records
4:15
South of Haiti
Jon Damberg / Jon Damberg
Angie’s Samba
Cravin Records
4:45
Just Squeeze Me
Melissa Bledsoe Fischer / Duke Ellington & Lee Gaines
By Request
Jazz Mom Ltd.
4:33
When You’re Smiling
Kerry Maule and the Snapping Turtle Swing Band/Mark Fisher, J. Goodwin, L. Shay
Snappitude
Snapping Turtle Music
3:43
Sugar
Kerry Maule and the Snapping Turtle Swing Band/M. Pinkard, E. Alexander, S. Mitchell
Snappitude
Snapping Turtle Music
4:22
My Funny Valentine
Melissa Bledsoe Fischer / Rodgers & Hart
By Request
Jazz Mom Ltd.
4:26
Dueo
Yngvil Vatn Guttu/ Yngvil Vatn Guttu
Akutaq
Kachemack Records