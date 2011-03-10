Anchorage Edition: March 11, 2011
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Denali gas pipeline project will miss a deadline.
- Oil tax debate.
- The Federal budget.
- Who has jurisdiction over the custody of a tribal member's tribe?
- Cell phone while driving ban speeding through the House.
- NPR in trouble with Congress.
- Mark Begich now chairman of a powerful subcommittee.
- State prison in the Mat-Su continues to devil lawmakers.
- Lisa Murkowski has been busy on Capitol Hill.
- Violently swaying streetlights in Kotzebue sent 60-pound lamps tumbling.
- FCC wants to change the Universal Services fund.
HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily News
GUESTS:
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
- Tony Hall, Alaska Newspapers
- Libby Casey, APRN
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, March 11 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m.
KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m.