Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Edition: March 11, 2011

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published March 10, 2011 at 3:04 PM AKST

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Denali gas pipeline project will miss a deadline.
  • Oil tax debate.
  • The Federal budget.
  • Who has jurisdiction over the custody of a tribal member's tribe?
  • Cell phone while driving ban speeding through the House.
  • NPR in trouble with Congress.
  • Mark Begich now chairman of a powerful subcommittee.
  • State prison in the Mat-Su continues to devil lawmakers.
  • Lisa Murkowski has been busy on Capitol Hill.
  • Violently swaying streetlights in Kotzebue sent 60-pound lamps tumbling.
  • FCC wants to change the Universal Services fund.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, March 11 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm orgAudio will be posted after the broadcast.
Programs
Slavik Boyechko
See stories by Slavik Boyechko