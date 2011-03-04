Anchorage Edition: March 4, 2011

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Senate finance hearing on Goose Bay prison.

Anchorage Assembly races.

New bill proposes lawmakers be allowed to campaign while traveling on state dollars.

Revising the oil tax.

Murkowski: “Time to Open ANWR”

Zombies invade Talkeetna.

Worries about future government employee retirement debt.

HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily News

BROADCAST: Friday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m.