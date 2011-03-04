Anchorage Edition: March 4, 2011
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Senate finance hearing on Goose Bay prison.
- Anchorage Assembly races.
- New bill proposes lawmakers be allowed to campaign while traveling on state dollars.
- Revising the oil tax.
- Murkowski: “Time to Open ANWR”
- Zombies invade Talkeetna.
- Worries about future government employee retirement debt.
HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Steve MacDonald, KTUU
- Gregg Erickson, Alaska Budget Report
- Scott Christianson, Anchorage Press
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org