Anchorage Edition: March 4, 2011

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published March 4, 2011 at 10:22 AM AKST

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Senate finance hearing on Goose Bay prison.
  • Anchorage Assembly races.
  • New bill proposes lawmakers be allowed to campaign while traveling on state dollars.
  • Two assembly races.
  • Revising the oil tax.
  • Murkowski: “Time to Open ANWR”
  • Zombies invade Talkeetna.
  • Worries about future government employee retirement debt.

HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
