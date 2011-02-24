Anchorage Edition: February 25, 2011
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Former-Palin staffer, Frank Bailey's book is leaked.
- No federal health care in Alaska.
- Difficulties facing Koyukuk.
- Discussed changes of ACES oil tax regimen.
- "Choose Respect" program.
- Hollywood gets tax credits.
- Port of Anchorage seeks funding for dock replacements.
- Rep. Sharon Cissna and the TSA.
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
- Jill Burke, Alaska Dispatch
- Dermot Cole, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org