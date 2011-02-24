Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: February 25, 2011

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published February 24, 2011 at 12:00 PM AKST

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Former-Palin staffer, Frank Bailey's book is leaked.
  • No federal health care in Alaska.
  • Difficulties facing Koyukuk.
  • Discussed changes of ACES oil tax regimen.
  • "Choose Respect" program.
  • Hollywood gets tax credits.
  • Port of Anchorage seeks funding for dock replacements.
  • Rep. Sharon Cissna and the TSA.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 26 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
