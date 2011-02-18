Anchorage Edition: February 18, 2011
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Taxation on the oil industry
- Obama’s 2012 budget
- Anchorage’s municipal elections
- Essential Air Services
- FBI releases some of its Ted Stevens information
- Murkowski visits the White House
- Liquor industry seek to move Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
- Knik Arm Bridge advocates ask for $150 million
- Bill Weimar arrested in Mexico
HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
- Libby Casey, APRN
- Steve MacDonald, KTUU
