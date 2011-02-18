Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: February 18, 2011

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published February 18, 2011 at 3:00 AM AKST

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Taxation on the oil industry
  • Obama’s 2012 budget
  • Anchorage’s municipal elections
  • Essential Air Services
  • FBI releases some of its Ted Stevens information
  • Murkowski visits the White House
  • Liquor industry seek to move Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
  • Knik Arm Bridge advocates ask for $150 million
  • Bill Weimar arrested in Mexico

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 19 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 19 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
Slavik Boyechko
