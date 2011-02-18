Anchorage Edition: February 18, 2011

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Taxation on the oil industry

Obama’s 2012 budget

Anchorage’s municipal elections

Essential Air Services

FBI releases some of its Ted Stevens information

Murkowski visits the White House

Liquor industry seek to move Alcoholic Beverage Control Board

Knik Arm Bridge advocates ask for $150 million

Bill Weimar arrested in Mexico

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

