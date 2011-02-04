Anchorage Edition: February 4, 2011
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Earmark ban
- Fallout of Florida's Health Care ruling
- Essential air service
- Shell's 2011 drilling plans a "no go"
- Joe Miller
- Sarah and Bristol Palin try to trademark their names
- Kotzebue liquor sales
- Alaska's rural riddle
- Tara Jollie blog
- Rosetta Stone Inupiaq
- City election propositions
- Police officer accused of rape
Download Audio (MP3)
HOST: Jill Burke, Alaska DispatchGUESTS:
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 5 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 5 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org