Anchorage Edition: February 4, 2011

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published February 4, 2011 at 1:57 PM AKST

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Earmark ban
  • Fallout of Florida's Health Care ruling
  • Essential air service
  • Shell's 2011 drilling plans a "no go"
  • Joe Miller
  • Sarah and Bristol Palin try to trademark their names
  • Kotzebue liquor sales
  • Alaska's rural riddle
  • Tara Jollie blog
  • Rosetta Stone Inupiaq
  • City election propositions
  • Police officer accused of rape

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST: Jill Burke, Alaska DispatchGUESTS:

  • Kyle Hopkins, ADN
  • Libby Casey, APRN
  • Steve MacDonald, KTUU

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 5 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 5 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
