Anchorage Edition: February 4, 2011

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Earmark ban

Fallout of Florida's Health Care ruling

Essential air service

Shell's 2011 drilling plans a "no go"

Joe Miller

Sarah and Bristol Palin try to trademark their names

Kotzebue liquor sales

Alaska's rural riddle

Tara Jollie blog

Rosetta Stone Inupiaq

City election propositions

Police officer accused of rape

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST: Jill Burke, Alaska DispatchGUESTS:

Kyle Hopkins, ADN

ADN Libby Casey, APRN

APRN Steve MacDonald, KTUU

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 5 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 5 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org