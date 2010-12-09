Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: December 10, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published December 9, 2010 at 5:56 PM AKST

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:


  • Governor, Lt. Governor inauguration

  • Personnel changes in Parnell administration

  • Post race Senate update

  • Anchorage Assembly passes $435 million budget

  • Latest on Trans-Alaska’s gas line proposal

  • Salmon leather; does it have a future?

  • Native “Super PAC”

  • Future dam across Bering Strait?

HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily News

GUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m.

KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m.

PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org

Audio will be posted after the broadcast
