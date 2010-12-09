Anchorage Edition: December 10, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:





Governor, Lt. Governor inauguration

Personnel changes in Parnell administration

Post race Senate update

Anchorage Assembly passes $435 million budget

Latest on Trans-Alaska’s gas line proposal

Salmon leather; does it have a future?

Native “Super PAC”

Future dam across Bering Strait?

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily News

GUESTS:





Jill Burke, Alaska Dispatch

Alaska Dispatch Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet

Anchorage Daily Planet Gregg Erickson, Alaska Budget Report

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m.

KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m.

PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org

Audio will be posted after the broadcast

