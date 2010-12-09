Anchorage Edition: December 10, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Governor, Lt. Governor inauguration
- Personnel changes in Parnell administration
- Post race Senate update
- Anchorage Assembly passes $435 million budget
- Latest on Trans-Alaska’s gas line proposal
- Salmon leather; does it have a future?
- Native “Super PAC”
- Future dam across Bering Strait?
HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily News
GUESTS:
- Jill Burke, Alaska Dispatch
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
- Gregg Erickson, Alaska Budget Report
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m.
KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m.
PARTICIPATE:
