Anchorage Edition: December 3, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week's news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Joe Miller takes election to court.

Senate rejects a ban on earmarks.

Parnell Administration says it’s time for the Susitna (Watana) dam.

Congress continues to meet in a lame duck session.

Obama Administration says it is time for a federal pay raise, a two-year freeze.

Kyle Johansen and Charisse Millett left the Republican House caucus and now they want back in.

Congressman Don Young gets a new office.

Environmentalists and friends are gathering in DC for the 50th anniversary of creation of the Arctic National Wildlife Range.

HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily News

