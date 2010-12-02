Anchorage Edition: December 3, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Joe Miller takes election to court.
- Senate rejects a ban on earmarks.
- Parnell Administration says it’s time for the Susitna (Watana) dam.
- Congress continues to meet in a lame duck session.
- Obama Administration says it is time for a federal pay raise, a two-year freeze.
- Kyle Johansen and Charisse Millett left the Republican House caucus and now they want back in.
- Congressman Don Young gets a new office.
- Environmentalists and friends are gathering in DC for the 50th anniversary of creation of the Arctic National Wildlife Range.
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Steve MacDonald, KTUU
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
- Libby Casey, APRN
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org