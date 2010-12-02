Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Edition: December 3, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published December 2, 2010 at 5:04 PM AKST

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Joe Miller takes election to court.
  • Senate rejects a ban on earmarks.
  • Parnell Administration says it’s time for the Susitna (Watana) dam.
  • Congress continues to meet in a lame duck session.
  • Obama Administration says it is time for a federal pay raise, a two-year freeze.
  • Kyle Johansen and Charisse Millett left the Republican House caucus and now they want back in.
  • Congressman Don Young gets a new office.
  • Environmentalists and friends are gathering in DC for the 50th anniversary of creation of the Arctic National Wildlife Range.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
Programs
Slavik Boyechko
See stories by Slavik Boyechko