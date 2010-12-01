Schedule Update: Hanukkah Specials

The Festival of Lights, begins after sundown and is an important time in the Jewish calendar that celebrates the light over darkness, purity over adulteration and spirituality over materiality through December 9.Listen to two special Hanukkah programs this Saturday, Dec. 5 on KSKA:

12:00 pm - Chanukah in Story and Song - Narrated by Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, a unique holiday program created especially for public radio listeners. With 25 eclectic selections, from the Ladino songs of the Spanish Jews and Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe to modern Israeli tunes. (PRI)