Stage Talk: Assimilation

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published November 19, 2010 at 5:08 PM AKST

Join host Jean Paal as she talks with director Ed Bourgeois and actor Ethan Petticrew about the upcoming Cyrano's production named Assimilation.  Written by notable Alaskan storyteller Jack Dalton, this play asks the question: Is it right to do a good thing in a bad way?Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:

  • Ed Bourgeois, director
  • Ethan Petticrew, actor

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, November 19, 2010 at 2:45 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Slavik Boyechko
