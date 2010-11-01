Kids These Days!: November 2

Tuesday, November 2 at 2pm and 7pmBULLYING

In-Studio Guests: Lebron McPhail from the Mat-Su School District, and Janet Davis and Victoria Blakeney from the Anchorage School District join KTD! to discuss the bullying situation in our local schools. What programs are currently in place and where is there room for improvement? They share what their respective districts are doing to create a kinder, more compassionate school climate, and we'll learn how Social and Emotional Learning curricula are playing an important part in alleviating the problem.Featured Stories: Counselor, author of Simplicity Parenting and anti-bullying approach developer, Kim John Payne, explains how families can best help their children cope with bullying by simplifying life at home.Chugiak High School boasts the only peer mediation program in the state; Jessica Cochran reports on how teens are helping teens solve their problems.Susan Harnasch, the Cyber Crimes Prevention Specialist with the Anchorage Police Department, shares her thoughts on and tips for preventing cyberbullying.The second installment of "The Power of One" highlights the musical mentoring of Mr. D from Kodiak. To hear full shows, see web extras and to participate in the next show on THE FAMILY VACATION, visit KidsTheseDays.org or call in your questions now to: 888-KTD-RADIO (888-583-7234), or email us.