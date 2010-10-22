Stage Talk: The Winter Bear

Playwright Anne Hanley and director Jayne Wenger join hosts Mark Muro and Jean Paal in the studio to discuss The Winter Bear, which will open at Cyrano's on October 29. The Winter Bear delivers a message of hope that a young man can become a leader by using the wisdom of his traditional culture to transcend the traumas of his past.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, October 22, 2010 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts