Anchorage Edition: October 15, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Senate candidates debate in Anchorage
- Joe Miller’s week
- Scott McAdams developing McMentum
- Interest groups’ spending on Murkowski campaign
- Gubernatorial race update
- Obama lifts offshore drilling ban
- Expanding the size of the legislature
- District Court Judge Richard Postma
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Steve MacDonald, KTUU
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, October 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 16 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 16 at 5:00 p.m.