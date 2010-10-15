Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: October 15, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published October 15, 2010 at 6:39 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Senate candidates debate in Anchorage
  • Joe Miller’s week
  • Scott McAdams developing McMentum
  • Interest groups’ spending on Murkowski campaign
  • Gubernatorial race update
  • Obama lifts offshore drilling ban
  • Expanding the size of the legislature
  • District Court Judge Richard Postma

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, October 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 16 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 16 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
