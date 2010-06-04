Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: June 4, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published June 4, 2010 at 3:19 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Governor Sean Parnell announces vetoes.
  • Supporters of the parental notification initiative win in the state supreme court.
  • Title VII Indian Education bolsters summer school presentations.
  • Filing deadline for legislative and statewide offices passes.
  • Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
  • Writer Joe McGinniss moves in next to Sarah Palin.

Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, June 4 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 5  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
