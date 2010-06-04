Anchorage Edition: June 4, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Governor Sean Parnell announces vetoes.
- Supporters of the parental notification initiative win in the state supreme court.
- Title VII Indian Education bolsters summer school presentations.
- Filing deadline for legislative and statewide offices passes.
- Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
- Writer Joe McGinniss moves in next to Sarah Palin.
HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Steve MacDonald, News Director, KTUU- TV
- Brendan Joel Kelley, The Anchorage Press
- Len Anderson, KSKA
