Anchorage Edition: May 28, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Obama halts Arctic Ocean drilling.
- Where does Obama’s decision leave Shell?
- What has been the response of Alaska’s political leaders?
- What about the small oil spill in Alaska?
- How is the 2010 tourist season shaping up?
- Is it unusual that Governor Parnell has missed this many gubernatorial debates?
- BP says it will pay every legitimate claim generated by the Gulf spill.
- What is the latest on the homeless-camp policy in Anchorage?
Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Steve MacDonald, News Director, KTUU- TV
- Paul Jenkins, Columnist, The Anchorage Daily Planet
- Jill Burke, Reporter, Alaska Dispatch
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, May 28 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org