Anchorage Edition: May 28, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published May 28, 2010 at 3:54 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Obama halts Arctic Ocean drilling.
  • Where does Obama’s decision leave Shell?
  • What has been the response of Alaska’s political leaders?
  • What about the small oil spill in Alaska?
  • How is the 2010 tourist season shaping up?
  • Is it unusual that Governor Parnell has missed this many gubernatorial debates?
  • BP says it will pay every legitimate claim generated by the Gulf spill.
  • What is the latest on the homeless-camp policy in Anchorage?

Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 29  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, May 28 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
