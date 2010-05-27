Friday, May 28: Gubernatorial Fisheries Debate 2010

Once again the debate between candidates for Alaska governor on fisheries issues is taking place in Kodiak during this year's Crab Festival. KSKA will air the debate live from Kodiak Friday May 28, 7:00 - 9:00 pm.Since 1990 the lively, two hour debate has attracted 100% participation by candidates for Alaska governor and U.S. Congress. In fact, every winning candidate has participated in the event. Laine Welch, producer of Fish Radio will host the debate with panelists, Margie Bauman and Wesley Loy, all experienced reporters, especially with fishing issues. Media panelists posing questions to the candidates are limited to a single topic: Alaska’s seafood industry. Listen to the Gubernational Fisheries Debate 2010 LIVE from Kodiak, Friday May 28, 7:00 - 9:00 pm on KSKA FM 91.1.KSKA PROGRAMMING NOTES: Putumayo World Music and Thistle and Shamrock will move back two hours on Friday night to air at 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm respectively. Algo Nuevo will air at it's regular time at 11:00 pm on Friday. The Brazilian Hour and Afropop can be heard Sunday evening at 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm respectively.