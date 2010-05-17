Line One: Obesity
Take a look at any photo of children from the 1950's and can't help but notice how few of the children are overweight compared to today. Is our current national struggle with obesity simply too much food and too little activity or is it more complex than this? Listen to Line One: Your Health Connection with Dr. Thad Woodard and his guest pediatric endocrinologist, Dr. Henry Anhalt as they talk with you about the causes, treatment and ramifications of pediatric obesity on Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
- CDC: Childhood Obesity
- Federal campaign launched against childhood obesity: Let's Move
- AAP: Prevention of Pediatric Overweight and Obesity
- Obesity Prevention and Control. State of Alaska
- Obesity in Alaska (PDF)
- Obesity Among American Indians and Alaska Natives (Dept of HSS) (PDF)
- KSKA Listener Survey: Alaska’s Children and Obesity
And don't miss Line One host Dr. Thad Woodard on APRN's statewide call-in Talk of Alaska. The conversation on "Childhood Obesity" continues Tuesday (May 18) at 10:00 a.m. on FM 91.1 and public radio stations statewide!Download Audio (MP3) HOST:
- Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
- Dr. Henry Anhalt, pediatric endocrinologist
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday May 17, 2010 at 2:00 p.m. REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 17, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
