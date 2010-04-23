Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: April 23, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published April 23, 2010 at 3:50 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. This week's program highlights the closing days of the most recent session of the Legislature. Topics include:

  • Bills affecting oil and gas taxation.
  • The capital budget.
  • Anchorage's cut of the capital budget.
  • Spending proposals.

The panelists also discuss:

  • the makeup of the new Anchorage Assembly.
  • Governor Parnell's plan to challenge the Constitutionality of federal health care legislation.
  • the future of an in-state gas line.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:Tim Bradner (Alaska Journal of Commerce) and Matthew Felling (KTVA Channel 11).

  • Gregg Erickson. Reporter. Alaska Budget Report.
  • Paul Jenkins. Editor. The Anchorage Daily Planet.
  • Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU-TV.

KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 24  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
