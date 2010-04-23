Anchorage Edition: April 23, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. This week's program highlights the closing days of the most recent session of the Legislature. Topics include:

Bills affecting oil and gas taxation.

The capital budget.

Anchorage's cut of the capital budget.

Spending proposals.

The panelists also discuss:

the makeup of the new Anchorage Assembly.

Governor Parnell's plan to challenge the Constitutionality of federal health care legislation.

the future of an in-state gas line.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:Tim Bradner (Alaska Journal of Commerce) and Matthew Felling (KTVA Channel 11).

Gregg Erickson. Reporter. Alaska Budget Report.

Reporter. Alaska Budget Report. Paul Jenkins. Editor. The Anchorage Daily Planet.

Editor. The Anchorage Daily Planet. Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU-TV.

KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org