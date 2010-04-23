Anchorage Edition: April 23, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. This week's program highlights the closing days of the most recent session of the Legislature. Topics include:
- Bills affecting oil and gas taxation.
- The capital budget.
- Anchorage's cut of the capital budget.
- Spending proposals.
The panelists also discuss:
- the makeup of the new Anchorage Assembly.
- Governor Parnell's plan to challenge the Constitutionality of federal health care legislation.
- the future of an in-state gas line.
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:Tim Bradner (Alaska Journal of Commerce) and Matthew Felling (KTVA Channel 11).
- Gregg Erickson. Reporter. Alaska Budget Report.
- Paul Jenkins. Editor. The Anchorage Daily Planet.
- Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU-TV.
KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m.