Anchorage Edition: April 16, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published April 16, 2010 at 2:32 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. The topics for this week are expected to include:

  • The final days of the Legislature.
  • The Legislature's attempts to rewrite cruise tax legislation.
  • The legality of an insurance policy sold for former Mayor George Sullivan.
  • The Legislature's spending plans for the coming year.
  • The Lucky Times Lotto payout.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:Tim Bradner (Alaska Journal of Commerce) and Matthew Felling (KTVA Channel 11).

  • Tim Bradner. Columnist. Alaska Journal of Commerce.
  • Matthew Felling. News Anchor. KTVA-TV.
  • Paul Jenkins. Editor. The Anchorage Daily Planet.

KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 17  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
