Anchorage Edition: April 16, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. The topics for this week are expected to include:
- The final days of the Legislature.
- The Legislature's attempts to rewrite cruise tax legislation.
- The legality of an insurance policy sold for former Mayor George Sullivan.
- The Legislature's spending plans for the coming year.
- The Lucky Times Lotto payout.
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:Tim Bradner (Alaska Journal of Commerce) and Matthew Felling (KTVA Channel 11).
- Tim Bradner. Columnist. Alaska Journal of Commerce.
- Matthew Felling. News Anchor. KTVA-TV.
- Paul Jenkins. Editor. The Anchorage Daily Planet.
KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org