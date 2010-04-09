From left: Elizabeth Ware, Jean Paal, Steve Hunt, Aaron Wiseman, Schatzie Shaeffers. Photo by Mark MuroActors and directors from two local productions - Shakespeare's Will and Rounding Third - join hosts Mark and Jean on this week's Stage Talk.The story of Shakespeare told through the point of view of his wife Ann Hathaway, Shakespeare's Will stars Elizabeth Ware and opens tonight at Cyrano's.And Rounding Third a hilarious play about two mismatched little league coaches continues its run atOut Norththrough April 24th. Hear from the director, Schatzie Schaeffers and Aaron Wiseman on KSKA's Stage Talk.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

