AWAC Presents: Jonathan Adelman

RECORDED: Friday April 2, 2010

SPEAKER: Jonathan Adelman, Professor at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of DenverTOPIC: "The Rise of Israel: A History of a Revolutionary State"

AboutAlaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of theAlaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar. Following the live event, all AWAC presentations are archived on KSKA’s website under AWAC Presents.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunesDownload Audio (MP3)