Wednesday at 11:00 AM on KSKA listen to Senator Mark Begich's speech to the legislature live from Juneau. You can hear the first hour of Talk of the Nation beginning at 10:00 AM on KSKA and the second hour will be pre-empted. Hosted by APRN’s Dave Donaldson and KTOO FM’s Rosemarie Alexander, listen to Senator Begich's address to the joint session Wednesday at 11:00 AM on FM 91.1.