Stage Talk: The Drunkard

Opening this weekend at Valley Performing Arts'Machetanz Theatre, The Drunkard is a 19th century melodrama musical by Barry Manilow. Actors Garry Forrester and Larry Bottjen join Stage Talk hosts Mark and Jean to talk about this coy and exaggerated play about the good, the bad and besotted.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 26, 2010 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts