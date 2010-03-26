Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Edition: March 26, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 26, 2010 at 4:58 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Legislature moves to ban publication of 911 calls.
  • The ongoing story of a life insurance policy for former mayor George Sullivan.
  • A class action suit filed by fishermen.
  • A wrap up of the Iditarod sled dog race.
  • Gov. Sean Parnell (R) calls for reducing cruise ship head tax.
  • The economic picture in Alaska.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

  • Jill Burke. Reporter. The Alaska Dispatch.
  • Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.
  • Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU- TV.

KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 26 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
Programs
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack