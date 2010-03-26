Anchorage Edition: March 26, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Legislature moves to ban publication of 911 calls.

The ongoing story of a life insurance policy for former mayor George Sullivan.

A class action suit filed by fishermen.

A wrap up of the Iditarod sled dog race.

Gov. Sean Parnell (R) calls for reducing cruise ship head tax.

The economic picture in Alaska.

HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

Jill Burke. Reporter. The Alaska Dispatch.

Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.

Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU- TV.

