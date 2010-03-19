Anchorage Edition: March 19, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Mayor Dan Sullivan and emissions testing.

Lance Mackey and his history-making Iditarod win.

Update on health care legislation winding its way to a vote in Congress.

Obama Administration's initiative to address the No Child Left Behind Act.

Gov. Sean Parnell takes a swipe at the federal government regarding land management.

Don. Young (R-AK) continues to favor earmarks despite his party's opposition.

HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.

GUESTS:

Libby Casey. Reporter. APRN. Washington DC

Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.

Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU-TV.

