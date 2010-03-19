Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: March 19, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 19, 2010 at 5:09 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Mayor Dan Sullivan and emissions testing.
  • Lance Mackey and his history-making Iditarod win.
  • Update on health care legislation winding its way to a vote in Congress.
  • Obama Administration's initiative to address the No Child Left Behind Act.
  • Gov. Sean Parnell takes a swipe at the federal government regarding land management.
  • Don. Young (R-AK) continues to favor earmarks despite his party's opposition.

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

  • Libby Casey. Reporter. APRN. Washington DC
  • Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.
  • Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU- TV.

KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 20  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 20 at 5:00 p.m.
Pat Yack
