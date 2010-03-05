Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: March 5, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 5, 2010 at 3:33 PM AKST

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • The life insurance policy for former Mayor George Sullivan held by the municipality.
  • A recap of various oil and gas proposals now before the Legislature.
  • Fairbanks' challenge to clean up its air.
  • Sen. Albert Kookesh (D-Angoon) must apologize to Craig for his comments.
  • The University of Alaska has narrowed to three its choices for a new president.
  • The dismissive attitude towards open meeting and open records laws by state officials.

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

  • Tim Bradner. Reporter. Alaska Journal of Commerce
  • Dermot Cole. Columnist. Fairbanks Daily-News Miner.
  • Gregg Erickson. Editor-at-large. Alaska Budget Report
  • Paul Jenkins. Blogger. Anchorage Daily Planet.

    • KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, March 6, 2010 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 7  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 6, 2010 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 7 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
    Pat Yack
