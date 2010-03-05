Anchorage Edition: March 5, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

The life insurance policy for former Mayor George Sullivan held by the municipality.

A recap of various oil and gas proposals now before the Legislature.

Fairbanks' challenge to clean up its air.

Sen. Albert Kookesh (D-Angoon) must apologize to Craig for his comments.

The University of Alaska has narrowed to three its choices for a new president.

The dismissive attitude towards open meeting and open records laws by state officials.

HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.

Tim Bradner. Reporter. Alaska Journal of Commerce

Gregg Erickson. Editor-at-large. Alaska Budget Report

