Stage Talk: Dog Sees God, Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published September 4, 2009 at 2:30 PM AKDT

dog sees god
Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead, an upcoming play at Out North theater, imagines characters from the popular Peanuts comic strip  as teenagers. The director and the two actors who play “CB” and “Beethoven” also known as “Charlie Brown” and “Schroeder” are the guests this week on KSKA’s Stage Talk.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, theater critic
  • Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:

  • David Powell, "CB," Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead
  • Scott Heverling, "Beethoven," Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead
  • Christina Ashby, director, Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead

Kristin Spack
