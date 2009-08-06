Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Off Mic: Whad&#039;Ya Know LIVE from Fairbanks

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published August 6, 2009 at 5:27 PM AKDT
wyk-fairbanks1

Friday night at 7:00 pm KSKA will provide a live broadcast of Whad'Ya Know live from Fairbanks.  The two-hour show from Wisconsin Public Radio  is a mix of monologue, quiz show, interview or hotline call-in, audience participation and music. Since hosting a sold-out show in Fairbanks in 2006, Michael Feldman and the Whad'Ya Know crew have decided to return to the Davis Concert Hall for an encore edition of WYK Friday, August 7 from 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Alaskan audiences will have the opportunity to hear the program broadcast live, as it will taped for broadcast at a later time.To make room for WYK, Putumayo World Music Hour and Thistle and Shamrock will not air on KSKA this week, but will return to the schedule next Friday evening.
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack