Friday night at 7:00 pm KSKA will provide a live broadcast of Whad'Ya Know live from Fairbanks. The two-hour show from Wisconsin Public Radio is a mix of monologue, quiz show, interview or hotline call-in, audience participation and music. Since hosting a sold-out show in Fairbanks in 2006, Michael Feldman and the Whad'Ya Know crew have decided to return to the Davis Concert Hall for an encore edition of WYK Friday, August 7 from 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Alaskan audiences will have the opportunity to hear the program broadcast live, as it will taped for broadcast at a later time.To make room for WYK, Putumayo World Music Hour and Thistle and Shamrock will not air on KSKA this week, but will return to the schedule next Friday evening.