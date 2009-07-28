Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: Alaska State Council on the Arts

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 28, 2009 at 2:32 PM AKDT
ASCA

On this month's edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, hosts Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman talk to Charlotte Fox about the role of the Alaska State Council on the Arts, how the Council supports the arts and how the public can too.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Sandy Harper and Dick ReichmanGUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: July 28, 2009 at 2:30 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack